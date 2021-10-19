Netflix unveils Ozark final season premiere date alongside new footage

"Today is a beginning." And today is also when we learn the premiere date for Ozark's final season.

After those words from Navarro (Felix Solis) ended last year's bloody season 3 finale, they now end Netflix's latest look at the addictive series, which is set to return on Jan. 21, 2022, with the first half of season 4.

As a reminder, the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led drama is wrapping up with 14 episodes — four more than each of the first three seasons. But that extended order will be split into two, with the final 7 installments debuting later in 2022.

To catch up ahead of the Jan. 21 premiere, check out the first look at season 4 and EW's season 3 postmortem with showrunner Chris Mundy.

"If we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else," teased Mundy ahead of the final season officially being greenlit. "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Watch the video above.

