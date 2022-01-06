Ozark type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

"Don't get yourself killed" is a good motto to live by in the trailer for Ozark's final season.

In the first extended look at the new episodes, which premiere Jan. 21, Marty (Jason Bateman) shares the sage advice to his former protégé Ruth (Julia Garner), who doesn't want to hear it: "Like you f---ing care."

The bitterness between the two comes as Ruth has left the Byrdes' employ and partnered up with Darlene (Lisa Emery) on a drug enterprise that has caught the unapproving eyes of the Navarro cartel, headed by kingpin Omar (Felix Solis) and nephew Javi (Alfonso Herrera). But as Omar tells Marty, "Your greatest threat will always come from the inside."

"[Season 4] will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else," showrunner Chris Mundy told EW back in 2020 after season 3. "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

The first seven episodes of Ozark season 4 premiere Jan. 21 on Netflix, and will be followed by the final seven later in the year.

Related content: