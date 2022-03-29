Ozark type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

Ozark is going out with a violent bang — literally.

In the first full trailer for the final seven episodes of the critically acclaimed Netflix drama, the past has definitely caught up to Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, respectively). "I'm just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy. It doesn't bother you?" he asks her, looking distraught. "You're so desperate to be the good guy. Why do you choose everyone else over your own family? Don't back out on me when we're almost done. Don't do that to me," she says in response.

Fans of the series will recall that the first part of the show's final season, which debuted in January, ended with Ruth (Julia Garner) learning of the murder of her beloved cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and vowing to kill the person responsible — drug lord Omar Navarro's nephew, Javi (Alfonso Herrera). In the trailer's most shocking moment, she is seen apparently doing just that, committing murder in broad daylight. Is this the moment Javi dies, though, or is it just in her imagination?

The clip also teases a funeral scene (presumably Wyatt's), Marty going to Mexico to reestablish Navarro's control over the cartel, some sort of gala (for the Byrde Foundation, perhaps?), more torture in Navarro's homemade dungeon (this time with Marty watching on), a prison brawl, and lots more guns. The car crash teased in part 1 also makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance.

In addition to the trailer, the streamer also announced today A Farewell to Ozark, a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to the series. Once the finale has aired, viewers will be able to take a deep dive into the making of the final season. According to a release, the piece, which will be available on Netflix on April 29, "explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years."

All of the episodes of season 4, part 2 of Ozark start streaming April 29. Watch the full trailer below.

