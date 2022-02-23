Find out when the final episodes of Ozark drop and watch the new teaser

The end is near for the Byrde family and their epic web of lies and deceit.

The first seven episodes of Ozark's super-sized final season started streaming on Netflix Jan. 21, and fans won't have to wait too long to see how it all ends.

The streamer announced today that the final seven episodes of the critically acclaimed drama will launch on April 29, and a new chilling teaser trailer reveals a little about what to expect.

The part 1 finale saw Ruth (Julia Garner) learn of the murder of her beloved cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and vow to kill the person responsible — drug lord Omar Navarro's nephew, Javi (Alfonso Herrera). The clip, below, teases Ruth's coming revenge mission. "My childhood traumas are not like yours," she ominously tells us in a voiceover. "You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death — and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."

The official synopsis for the final episodes doesn't reveal much else, but cryptically reads, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

However, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy previously told EW that the back half of the final season comes down to Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). "For the Byrdes, at a certain point the final seven [episodes] to me are about, at what time is it healthy to stay in, and at what time is it healthy to get out, in terms of that partnership?" he said. "And so, to me, I really think the back seven is pretty intensely about marriage and family. And Ruth is an extension of that family."

In addition to Bateman, Linney, Garner, Tahan, and Herrera, season 4 part 2 also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker. Mundy once again serves as showrunner.

Ozark Credit: Netflix

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.