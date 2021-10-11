Oz star Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer

Granville Adams, who starred in HBO's Oz, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Colleagues and friends of the star, who was believed to be 58, confirmed the news on social media on Sunday.

Tom Fontana, showrunner and executive producer of Oz, shared a photo of Adams on Instagram with the caption, "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest #granvilleadams #oz."

Oz alum Dean Winters also penned a tribute to Adams on social media, writing on Instagram, "His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. ... A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I'm a better human being for knowing you RIP G."

Oz's Kirk Acevedo also mourned the actor on social, tweeting, "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend. Granville Adams."

Adams played Zahir Arif on Oz, which aired on HBO from 1997-2003. He was also known for playing Officer Jeff Westby in Homicide: Life on the Street.

Fontana and Winters launched a GoFundMe account earlier this year to help Adams pay for the cost of medical care and living expenses as he battled cancer.

"As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer," Fontana wrote upon the account's opening in January. "In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. … We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter's bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease."