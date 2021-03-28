Own the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek for $1.6 million

Schitt's Creek fans now have an opportunity to own a huge piece of television history.

The Ontario property the Hockley Motel, known by viewers of the Emmy Award-winning comedy as the Rosebud Motel, just hit the market for just under $1.59 million.

Listing agent Colliers reveals the mid-1960s property sitting on a 6.7 parcel of land is not operational. On the plus side, this means the new owner can easily bring the small screen home of the Rose family to life should they so choose.

According to the investment profile, the property is located near the Nottawasaga River, a popular location for salmon and rainbow trout fishing. It features 10 rooms including a two-story manager's suite and a 700 square foot detached cottage.

Anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, the property is surrounded by nature and comfortably under two hours away from downtown Toronto.

Potential buyers should be aware that fans have been flocking to the location since the series premiered in 2015, according to current owner Jesse Tipping.

"It's been a little bit of a circus," he told IHeartRadio last year."There's just car after car after car of people rolling in trying to take pictures. Yesterday I stopped by and the traffic was stopped in front of it… It's a little bit wild."

The Hockley Motel also appeared in Netflix's Umbrella Academy and the 2005 Viggo Mortensen-led film A History of Violence.

