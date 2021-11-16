On Tuesday, Ava DuVernay and OWN announced that Queen Sugar will end with its upcoming seventh season next year.

"To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television," DuVernay said in a statement.

"To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held," she continued. "Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah [Winfrey], is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless."

Queen Sugar From left, "Queen Sugar" stars Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner. | Credit: Skip Bolen/OWN

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile, Queen Sugar premiered in September 2016 and follows three siblings in rural Louisiana (played by True Blood's Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe) who have to figure out what to do with their father's 800-acre sugarcane farm after his sudden death.

Writing on the final season has commenced and production will begin in early 2022 in New Orleans.

The season 6 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. Watch a preview of the episode above.

