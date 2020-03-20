Owen Wilson reveals why he's never hosted Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Wow! Zoolander star Owen Wilson is finally addressing the elephant in the room: why is the person who has been impersonated by several Saturday Night Live members never been its host?

"I get really nervous with public speaking," Wilson said on SNL alum Kevin Nealon's YouTube series Hiking with Kevin. "I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or Saturday Night Live just because I get too nervous."

Wilson has only ever appeared on the NBC sketch show once, appearing as his Zoolander character Hansel alongside Ben Stiller in 2016 on Weekend Update. Wilson also noted on his hike with Nealon that he even gets nervous about dressing up for formal events. "I feel like it always gives me a bit of panic of, oh, are you going to have the right tie? Where is the cumberbund and cuff links? It just seems a little nerve-wracking," he says.

Wilson and his brother Luke came up in Hollywood alongside director Wes Anderson in the '90s after doing the movie Bottle Rocket. Wilson noted in the video that he didn't have to audition much working his way up in the industry, getting only one role in an audition process: Stiller's The Cable Guy.

"He didn't even want to cast me," Wilson said of Ben. "It was actually Judd [Apatow] who was like, you gotta cast that guy."

Wilson isn't the only star who's avoided hosting SNL; Orlando Bloom is also on that list, but for a different reason.

“I was really insecure at the time,” Bloom said during an appearance on Howard Stern, noting that it wasn’t a fear of the kinds of sketches that would be written for him that held him back. “I was just like, partly my dyslexia, partly like that window of time where I couldn’t even … think straight and see the wood through the trees. I would love to [host] Saturday Night Live now.”

