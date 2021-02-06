"The guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."

Lisa Vanderpump cordially invites you to the hottest dinner party of the year, and rest assured, tea will be served piping hot.

With her new E! series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the reality star welcomes viewers to her extravagant garden at Villa Rosa for an al fresco evening full of unexpected surprises and revealing moments, as she hosts two to three celebrity guests in each half-hour episode for a night of cocktails, games, and delicious feasts crafted by Vanderpump herself.

"I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party," Vanderpump says in the first teaser for the new show (below). "For it to be perfect, I have a few rules: You've got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier. This dinner party rules."

Celebrity guests on this inaugural season include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The series will moves to its regular time slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT on March 25.