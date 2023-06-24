Outlander team on Allan Christie's shocking revelations

Baby, now we got bad blood.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Outlander season 7, episode 2, "The Happiest Place on Earth."

There are plenty of dysfunctional family dynamics on Outlander, but the Christies might take the cake for the most troubling brood of them all.

In Friday's episode, Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos) returned to the Ridge, where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) found him sitting at his sister Malva (Jessica Reynolds)'s grave.

Troubled by Allan's return and her recent encounter with his father, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), in which he confessed to Malva's murder to win Claire her freedom, Claire approaches him. Distraught, Allan explains his very special connection to Malva, explaining that he loved her as more than a sister. Namely, that he and Malva were involved in an incestual sexual relationship.

When Malva discovered she was pregnant with Allan's child, she slept with Ian (John Bell) and other men on the Ridge to cover up the truth. Allan helped devise the plan of accusing Jamie (Sam Heughan) of adultery and impregnating Malva, but Malva felt unable to betray Claire in such a way. When she went to tell Claire the truth, Allan slit her throat, killing her and her unborn child.

Outlander Alexander Vlahos | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Outlander has long been rife with sexual violence, but Allan's sins may top them all. "The only good thing I could say about Allan is he loved his sister," says executive producer Maril Davis. "Loved her in the wrong way, obviously, and then killed her, which was horrible. I can't help but feel a little bad for him that he had a rough childhood and was the product of his environment a little. But there's not too much you could say about Allan's good."

That's not the only twist related to Allan. After Claire attempts to stop him from killing himself, Ian (John Bell) shoots him dead with an arrow. Claire is shocked by it, having wanted Allan to survive because of the sacrifices Tom made to protect his son. But she helps Ian bury the body in the woods.

"Ian was just taking out the trash," Bell says of Ian's swift and decisive action. "He was doing what needed to be done. He has no time to mince words. Ian had a relationship with Malva, he's loyal to anyone that he's close with or has loved. So, there was only one thing he could do in that moment, and that was release that arrow."

Outlander airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fridays on Starz.

