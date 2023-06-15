Outlander stars tease the biggest challenges for their characters in season 7

The Revolutionary War "affects everyone, displaces everyone, and sends the whole country into turmoil," Sam Heughan tells EW.

Life has never been easy for the Frasers and their loved ones, but the American Revolution certainly complicates things.

When season 7 of Outlander premieres on Starz June 16, it will plunge Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) and all those they hold dear into fresh dangers.

"[The biggest obstacle is] being displaced from home," executive producer Maril Davis teases of the super-sized season. "Jamie and Claire, the last thing they want to do is head right into this war. But they know the end goal, they know that's what they're fighting for."

Outlander trailer 'Outlander' season 7 key art | Credit: Starz

"Everyone has been displaced for various reasons, and they're all fighting to hold on to that small piece of home," Davis says. "These themes of home that we've had these last couple seasons still take place here, and it's holding on to whatever that piece of home is that makes you feel safe and trying to protect it. What does that take and what will you sacrifice? That touches all of our characters this season."

Ahead of the season premiere, we caught up with the core Outlander cast and asked them to tease their character's biggest challenges in season 7. Here's what they had to say:

Claire (Caitriona Balfe)

We last saw Claire being carted off to Wilmington on a murder charge as the primary suspect in Malva Christie's (Jessica Reynolds) death. She'll have to face justice and a potential executioner, but Balfe doesn't even think that's the biggest obstacle on Claire's plate this year.

"War is probably the greatest [challenge] this season," the actress says. "We've been talking up this Revolutionary War and it's been on the horizon for two seasons. It has arrived and, as anyone who knows American History knows, it's catastrophic. They're right there, slap back in the middle of it, and it has such a huge effect on them and their lives."

Jamie (Sam Heughan)

"The war really is the biggest storm they've faced," Heughan adds. "It affects everyone, displaces everyone, and sends the whole country into turmoil. They've learned from past experience that they can't change the course of history. All they can do is try and be on the right side. This time is no exception. Of course, loyalties are tested. Jamie and Claire find themselves on one side and maybe someone, or people, they care about on the other."

Outlander Season 7 2023 Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree (Sophie Skelton) are faced with tough choices. | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin)

When we last left off with Bree and Roger, they had overcome rumors that Roger was being unfaithful to Bree with another woman on the Ridge. After coming through that gossip, Bree confessed to Roger that she was pregnant again. "The greatest challenge is protecting their family," Skelton teases. "And the levels and means that they have to go to, to do that."

Outlander Season 7 2023 Ian (John Bell) hunts his prey | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Ian (John Bell)

Ian is still grappling with his feeling of displacement, caught between the world of the Native tribe that adopted him and his original home with the Fraser family. Not to mention his own sense of loss and confusion over Malva Christie's fate. But things won't let up for him in season 7. "[His greatest challenge] is protecting his loved ones," Bell says. "Whether that's from the war or from outside influences. A day of reckoning is coming for him."

Lord John Grey (David Berry)

We've already seen the weight that Lord John feels at the prospect of being on opposite sides from his beloved Jamie. But with the Revolution about to heat up, things are about to get much worse in that regard. Though Lord John might be a bit preoccupied with his adoptive son, William (Charles Vandervaart). "It's such a big season. It's hard to compress it all into one thing," Berry says. "There's several challenges, but if we're talking about the first half of this season, the biggest challenge for Lord John thematically is one of parenting."

Outlander Season 7 2023 Lord John Grey (David Berry) and adopted son William (Charles Vandervaart) have a chat | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

William (Charles Vandervaart)

The adult version of William is a new face for audiences this season, having now grown from the boy Willie into a member of His Majesty's army. Being thrust into war and revolution will force William to grow up in ways he never imagined. "Surviving the war [is his greatest challenge]," Vandervaart tells EW. "He's right on the front lines. And just learning what's right, because he grew up with a very specific and intense set of morals and values of serving king and country. We all end up in this period of time in our lives where we have to decide for ourselves what we think the right thing to do is. That time has arrived for William."

Outlander season 7 premieres June 16 on Starz.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: