The American Revolution is in full swing in explosive Outlander season 7 trailer

Jamie and Claire Fraser are caught in the middle of a revolution in the first trailer for the long-awaited season 7 of Outlander.

The first half of the forthcoming season, premiering June 16 at 8 p.m. on STARZ, will pick up after the events of season 6: Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ivan (John Bell) must get to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) before she's wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds); however, the American Revolution has arrived, thrusting Jamie into the battlefield.

As the Frasers "navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War," a synopsis reads, "they learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind." Amidst the rebellion, the synopsis continues, Jamie and co. "are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart." This much is evident in the action-packed trailer (above), which sees soldiers storming the battlefield and a glimpse of Jamie unconscious during battle.

Outlander trailer STARZ releases new key art for 'Outlander' season 7 | Credit: Starz

"Season 7 is all about fractured villains," executive producer Maril Davis recently teased to EW. "A supersized season calls for supersized villains — or multi-pronged villains." The biggest villain of all, of course, will be the chaos of the war, though Jamie and Claire are "very accustomed to war," co-executive producer Matthew Roberts added.

"The very first scene we ever filmed of Outlander was Claire in World War II," Roberts said. "In a weird way, they're grizzled veterans of war, Jamie and Claire, but we have different characters joining. We have young Ian (John Bell), and William, who doesn't know the difference between what he reads about war and reality. It's how war affects their loved ones more than it affects them."

"This season is so epic," Balfe teased. "It's the season that's closest to season 1 in terms of the scope and the span."

Watch the trailer for the first half of season 7 above.

