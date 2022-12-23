The Starz time-travel drama's "biggest season yet" will explore the American Revolution.

Outlander season 7 teaser reveals Starz drama will return next summer for super-sized story

The latest Droughtlander will come to an end in summer 2023. That's the big revelation from the new teaser for Outlander season 7, which Starz released on Friday just before Christmas. You can watch it above.

Based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh novel in the Outlander series by author Diana Gabaldon, season 7 is set to explore the beginnings of the American Revolution. In the teaser, you can see the arm of a British redcoat angrily tearing down the Declaration of Independence from a post.

Outlander Season 7 trailer Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in season 7 of 'Outlander.' | Credit: Starz

But Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have their own worries. Claire is wanted for murder, and the trailer features a glimpse of her at the gallows with a noose around her neck. Jamie, meanwhile, is feeling pensive.

"I dream of the past," he says in voiceover. "Why would I not dream of the future?"

While season 6 of Outlander, which aired earlier this year, only consisted of eight episodes, the super-sized season 7 will feature 16 installments. In an interview with EW earlier this year, executive producer Maril Davis called it "our biggest season yet" with "so many storylines" and "so many different places... the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

Outlander Season 7 Key Art Teaser art for season 7 of 'Outlander' on Starz. | Credit: Starz

