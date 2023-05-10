Outlander is going to war in season 7: 'This season is so epic'

Indeed, for both Claire and Jamie, the familiarity of war allows them to thrive. "Because it has been such a constant in her life, she knows how to function in that reality," reflects Balfe. "It's a skill and it's a strength, but it's also a wound. We've seen Claire in this position before. In the time of war, life becomes very immediate. She can see that a lot of these things are weighing very heavily on Jamie. As a wife, she's trying to be there for him and be a support while also being scared for his life. But Claire is not just that. As a doctor, she's right there, if not on the front lines, then very close to it."