The second half of the 16-episode season will air in 2024.

Outlander season 7 has a premiere date — and they're dividing the season in half

Our favorite kilty pleasure has a return date!

Starz announced Thursday that the seventh season of Outlander will premiere on June 16.

The news came with an unexpected additional tidbit, which is that the expanded seventh season, 16 episodes in total, will now be split into two parts with eight episodes each. The back half of the episodes won't air until 2024.

Outlander Season 7 2023 Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) has a lot to worry about with revolution on the horizon. | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Starz also dropped first-look images from the new season, including a wistful Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a perturbed Jamie (Sam Heughan), a hunting Ian (John Bell), and shots of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as Lord John Grey (David Berry) and a grown-up William (Charles Vandervaart) in heated conversation.

In an interview with EW last year, executive producer Maril Davis called season 7 "our biggest season yet" with "so many storylines" and "so many different places... the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting." As part of that excitement, Starz also previously announced that Sinéad O'Connor is singing the show's theme song this season.

Outlander Season 7 2023 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) contemplates the future...and the past | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Season 7 marks the drama's penultimate season, and no doubt the split release is intended to quench the thirst of the Droughtlander while they complete the eighth and final season.

A prequel, Blood of My Blood, about Jamie Fraser's parents is also in the works.

Check out the first-look images of Outlander season 7 below for more.

Outlander Season 7 2023 Lord John Grey (David Berry) and adopted son William (Charles Vandervaart) have a chat | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Outlander Season 7 2023 Ian (John Bell) hunts his prey | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Outlander Season 7 2023 Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree (Sophie Skelton) are faced with tough choices. | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

