Outlander season 7 has a premiere date — and they're dividing the season in half
Our favorite kilty pleasure has a return date!
The news came with an unexpected additional tidbit, which is that the expanded seventh season, 16 episodes in total, will now be split into two parts with eight episodes each. The back half of the episodes won't air until 2024.
Starz also dropped first-look images from the new season, including a wistful Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a perturbed Jamie (Sam Heughan), a hunting Ian (John Bell), and shots of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as Lord John Grey (David Berry) and a grown-up William (Charles Vandervaart) in heated conversation.
In an interview with EW last year, executive producer Maril Davis called season 7 "our biggest season yet" with "so many storylines" and "so many different places... the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting." As part of that excitement, Starz also previously announced that Sinéad O'Connor is singing the show's theme song this season.
The season brings a host of new characters, including the grown-up version of Jamie's bastard son, William, and Quaker brother and sister Denzell (Joey Phillips) and Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small). Plus, many fan favorites who were absent in recent seasons — including Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, and Steven Cree — are set to return.
Season 7 marks the drama's penultimate season, and no doubt the split release is intended to quench the thirst of the Droughtlander while they complete the eighth and final season.
A prequel, Blood of My Blood, about Jamie Fraser's parents is also in the works.
Check out the first-look images of Outlander season 7 below for more.
