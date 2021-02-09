Outlander season 6 starts shooting in Scotland amid pandemic and snowstorm

The Droughtlander is one step closer to being over.

Outlander Close Streaming Options

Aye, we've got some braw news for you!

No pandemic or blizzard can stop the Outlander cast and crew. On Tuesday, Sam Heughan revealed via social media that the cast of the Starz time-traveling drama has returned to work on series' sixth season. "We're BACK!!" wrote the Scottish actor on Twitter, sharing a pic of himself, and co-star Caitriona Balfe riding in a horse-drawn buggy, on both Instagram and Twitter. "Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow..."

Season 5 of the epic, century-spanning love story was one of the show's most viewed to date, with the final episode airing back in May 2020. Since then, fans of the series have settled in for another Droughtlander, made longer by the global pandemic delaying television and film production.

When the show returns, Claire (Balfe) will likely still be dealing with the aftermath of her abduction and rape at the hands of Lionel Brown which took place towards the end of last season. Elsewhere, the entire family will have the impending Revolutionary War to contend with.

Image zoom Credit: Starz

While fans eagerly await the arrival of Outlander season 6, they can catch Heughan and his former cast mate from the Starz series, Graham McTavish, as they take a jaunt around Scotland in their new travel docuseries, Men in Kilts, premiering Sunday, February 14, also on Starz.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: