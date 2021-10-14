It's a wee while until our favorite century-spanning series returns in early 2022, so since we can't time-travel, the show's executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts and star Caitriona Balfe sent us over a script page from the season 6 premiere of the Starz drama.

In the scene, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) discuss new arrivals on Fraser's Ridge, the Christie Family, comprised of Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds). While Tom may be an old Ardsmuir acquaintance of Jamie's, that doesn't mean his family's presence won't be disruptive. "We just wanted to come into the first episode and really give you background on that relationship," says Roberts. "There's this assumption that all of Jamie's Ardsmuir men are people he had a good relationships with and who look up to him, and that might not be the case."