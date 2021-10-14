Outlander season 6 script page shows a Jamie and Claire conversation that goes from serious to steamy
Executive producers Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, and star Caitriona Balfe break down a script page from the upcoming season 6 premiere.
Scot off the presses! Gather round for a glimpse at Outlander's sixth season premiere.
It's a wee while until our favorite century-spanning series returns in early 2022, so since we can't time-travel, the show's executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts and star Caitriona Balfe sent us over a script page from the season 6 premiere of the Starz drama.
In the scene, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) discuss new arrivals on Fraser's Ridge, the Christie Family, comprised of Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds). While Tom may be an old Ardsmuir acquaintance of Jamie's, that doesn't mean his family's presence won't be disruptive. "We just wanted to come into the first episode and really give you background on that relationship," says Roberts. "There's this assumption that all of Jamie's Ardsmuir men are people he had a good relationships with and who look up to him, and that might not be the case."
Read on to see how a conversation about Ridge life soon turns steamy between the century-crossed lovers.
- NEW KIDS ON THE RIDGE
"The audience will find out quickly where all this tension comes from," Roberts says of Jamie's history with Outlander's new arrivals, Tom Christie and his children Allan and Malva. "They are not your typical villains," adds Balfe. "There are so many twists in the tale. It's very destabilizing for Claire."
- GUT FEELINGS
"Over five seasons, we've learned that Jamie is a great character judge," says Roberts. "He knows down deep people don't necessarily change that drastically. To me, that line says, 'You're right, Claire, I should probably turn them away' — but he's a man of his word."
- TIES THAT BIND
Balfe's Claire was "a tether for Jamie at Ardsmuir Prison," says Davis, recalling Jamie's post-Culloden days. "Even during the 20 years Jamie thought he'd never see Claire again, she was always his touchstone. Tom and his kids never had that tether. They're all coming to the Ridge searching for something, whether that's salvation, hope, or whatever it is. I'm not sure if they'll find it. [Meanwhile,] Jamie and Claire keep thinking they're safe at Fraser's
Ridge, but in season 6 we're asking, 'What do you do when your home turns against you?' We'll see how that happens in their own backyard."
- AN ANGEL'S TOUCH
Use your imagination.
Outlander returns to Starz in early 2022.
A version of this story appears in the November issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands Friday and available here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
