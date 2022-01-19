The Starz drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe returns for a sixth season on March 6.

Watch the epic Outlander season 6 trailer: 'Whoever you fight with, fight for yourself '

Outlander Close this dialog window Streaming Options

"If only they knew what was coming."

If only we knew what was coming on season 6 of Outlander!! But at least now we have the official season 6 trailer to give us a wee tease.

The Starz drama's epic teaser sees Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and the rest of the Fraser's Ridge crew deal with new arrivals, new life and new threats — well, mostly the same threats but in a more urgent way, as the American Revolution draws closer.

Outlander Season 6 Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe in a scene from 'Outlander' | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

"I cannae be two things at once Claire; a rebel, a loyalist, an agent for the crown and an enemy of the king," a conflicted Jamie tells his wife in the clip, to which the ever-wise Claire responds, "You can't live your life afraid of being who you are."

While Jamie contemplates his identity, Young Ian (John Bell) looks out for their neighboring Native Americans and the Christie family — comprised of Tom, played by Mark Lewis Jones, and his two children, Alexander Vlahos' Allan and Jessica Reynolds' Malva — settle into life on the Ridge. "If you're to stay, my word at Fraser's ridge is law," Jamie warns the disruptive new arrivals.

Outlander Season 6 John Bell on 'Outlander' | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

There's also a lot of grabbing at rifles, worried stares and Jamie telling the Native American chief, "Whoever you fight with, fight for yourself," before Claire tells Jamies: "I don't belong here. Breanna, Roger they don't belong here, but yet here we are, all of us, because I loved you more than the life that I had."

Outlander Season 6 Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

Eek! Dinna fash, Outlander season 6 will be here March 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz with all the answers. In the meantime, watch the trailer above on repeat.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: