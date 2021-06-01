Outlander to return in early 2022 — get a first look at season 6

Claire and Jamie will return to our screens next year for more century-spanning, epic drama in an eight-episode season.

Fancy a wee first look at Outlander season 6?

On Tuesday, Starz announced the beloved, decade-hopping romance will return for its sixth season in early 2022 and, to make news of the Droughlander ending even sweeter, also shared some first look images from the new episodes.

Outlander Season 6 Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

The sixth season, which wraps production in Scotland this week, will consists of eight episodes, including a 90-minute season premiere. Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will all return to reprise their starring roles, while new faces will include Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom, Alexander Vlahos as Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie.

Fans concerned that this season is shorter than normal needn't panic. "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge," said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement. "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series, season 6 is based on material from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and sees Claire (Balfe) and Jamie's (Heughan) fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards Revolution. Season 6 explores what happens when the disharmony and division among the inhabitants of your home makes you feel like the outsider — or an outlander, if you will — marginalized and rejected in your own home.