Claire and Jamie get intimate in new Outlander season 6 clip
Outlander returns to Starz March 6, 2022.
What better way to celebrate Christmas than with a brand new season 6 Outlander clip?
Starz leaned into the festive feeling of generosity this holiday season and gifted us all a scene from the upcoming season 6 premiere of the time-traveling romantic drama.
The scene — for which EW previously shared the script page — sees Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) discuss new arrivals on Fraser's Ridge: the Christie Family, comprised of Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds).
While Tom may be an old Ardsmuir acquaintance of Jamie's, that doesn't mean his family's presence won't be disruptive. "We just wanted to come into the first episode and really give you background on that relationship," executive producer Matthew B. Roberts previously told EW. "There's this assumption that all of Jamie's Ardsmuir men are people he had a good relationship with and who look up to him, and that might not be the case." Adds Balfe, "They are not your typical villains. There are so many twists in the tale. It's very destabilizing for Claire."
Naturally, because it's Outlander, the scene quickly goes from a conversation about Ridge life to some steamy action between the century-crossed lovers.
Outlander returns to Starz March 6, 2022 at 9 p.m. Watch the clip above.
