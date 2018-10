“We did a lot of the boat stuff,” explains Caitriona Balfe (Claire). “Obviously we aren’t shooting in America. For all the water that we have in Scotland, there’s actually not that many large rivers like you would have in America. Anything that had to do with the journeys to River Run or places like that, a lot of that was CGI.”

For more on Outlander, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.