Creating costumes for the Native Americans “was the hardest thing. It was like dressing the Scottish Highlanders,” admits Dresbach. “You’re talking about two groups of people who were in a genocidal war. Part of that genocide was to not only wipe them out physically, but to wipe out their culture. I researched it for a year and talked to different people in different tribes. I spent a lot of time talking to the Smithsonian. At one point somebody at the Smithsonian said to me, ‘If you’re asking me about the Cheyenne or the Navajo, we can give you a lot of information because there are photographs.’ But the Eastern Woodlands Indians were virtually wiped out, and the people who would’ve kept records of them were the ones who were wiping them out. The little bit of records were burned down in a library during the Civil War. It’s crazy.”