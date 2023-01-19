Starz won't say goodbye to Outlander entirely though, having greenlit prequel Blood of My Blood.

Outlander renewed for season 8, which will be its last

Starz is ready to sing us the song of a lass that is gone... for good.

The network announced on Thursday that they've renewed historical drama Outlander for an eighth and final season. Much like Game of Thrones, another prestige drama adopted from a beloved long-running series of books, Outlander will end its run on television before the final novel is released.

Author Diana Gabaldon has said the series will end with the tenth book, which she is currently writing. She also serves as an executive producer on the show, so perhaps will lend some insight to the plot's end point.

"I can see various things dovetailing together," Gabaldon previously told EW of her plans for book 10 to conclude the series. "We don't have to actually wrap everything up with — this person's dead, this one's buried. But it has to come to what you might call a dramatically satisfying close. I know what the very end scene of what book 10 is. I just have no idea how we get there."

outlander season 6 key art Credit: starz

Starz isn't getting out of the Outlander business entirely, however. They've officially greenlit prequel series Blood of My Blood, which will focus on the epic love story between Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner of the mothership series, will write and oversee the prequel, alongside Maril Davis, Ronald D. Moore, and Gabaldon as executive producers.

But fans don't have to cry over this more permanent droughtlander for quite some time. There's still plenty to come, including season 7, which will premiere this summer and will be a super-sized 16 episodes after the reduced eight entries of season 6.

Season 7 finally brings the American Revolution to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) doorstep. Based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh novel in the Outlander series, the expanded season will follow Claire and Jamie as their role in the conflict becomes inevitable.

In an interview with EW earlier this year, executive producer Maril Davis called it "our biggest season yet" with "so many storylines" and "so many different places... the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

