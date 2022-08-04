Outlander: Blood of My Blood is officially in the works at Starz.

Outlander prequel series will follow the love story of Jamie's parents

Rejoice! We finally know what the Outlander prequel series is about.

Starz has released the first official details of what will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner of the mothership series, will write and oversee the prequel, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Actor Sam Heughan has starred as Jamie on Outlander for six seasons and is currently in production on season 7.

Author Diana Gabaldon, whose novels inspired the show, revealed on Twitter in 2020 that she was writing a story about Jamie's parents. Then, in February 2022, she shared on Facebook what could possibly become the first line of the new book but admitted, "I've barely begun working on it."

"We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement.

News of an Outlander prequel surfaced last year, but the network did not confirm details at the time. A concept involving Jamie's parents offers a lot of possibility, including, should the series continue for multiple seasons, viewers getting to see a young Jamie.

Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will executive produce Outlander: Blood of My Blood with Gabaldon.

