Outlander sneak peek: Jocasta mourns her lover's loss (and wears his gift)

In this exclusive clip from this Sunday's episode of Outlander, Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) prepare to bury their beloved Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), who was killed during last week's Battle of Alamance. Though she regrets not having made a headstone, Jocasta also realizes it's not appropriate to pay tribute to a secret lover. She and Murtagh were not husband and wife, she reminds her nephew.

"Neither were we father and son, but it doesn't make the pain any less, or easier to bear," replies Jamie.

The moment is especially bittersweet because Jocasta is wearing the Luckenbooth pendant that Murtagh gave her before they broke up for good. "He was as stubborn as your father," she remarks to Jamie, before adding, "he was loyal above all."

Fans were waiting for the day that Murtagh would meet his maker; his character, after all, didn't live past Dragonfly in Amber, the second book in Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series. But his character was kept alive because of Lacroix's terrific depiction. And what fun it was to see his romance blossom with Jocasta!

Alas, the time came to finally say "mar sin leat" (that's Gaelic for farewell, sassenachs).

"Everyone didn't want to say goodbye to Duncan Lacroix," Heughan told EW. "He's such a wonderful human being, a great actor. He's so, so good. He's also a lot of fun and has been a part of our family since the beginning, so none of us wanted to get to that day. The scenes were actually shot over a very long period of time. We shot the exterior of the tent first, and I actually went back and picked up the interior in the tent on almost the last day of shooting. So it was tough as an actor to juggle that timeline and that arc, but also fortunate that we got to have Duncan around for the whole season. So at least we didn't have to say goodbye to him on one day and never see him again. He was around for most of the season."

