Outlander finds its Rachel and Denzell Hunter

Izzy Meikle Small and Joey Phillips have joined the season 7 cast.

The Outlander clan is expanding.

On Monday, Starz announced the two newest members of the cast joining season 7. Izzy-Meikle Small (Never Let Me Go) and Joey Phillips (Billy Elliot) have joined the series as sister and brother Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter.

Fans of the Outlander novels will recognize the Hunter family and know that they come with particular importance for young Ian (John Bell). The Hunters are Quakers who value peace and non-violence despite the eruption of the Revolutionary War around them. When Ian arrives on their farm with a sick and injured William (Charles Vandervaart) in tow, it throws their lives into upheaval.

"We're excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can't wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life," said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement.

Dr. Hunter is a trained surgeon, having studied medicine in both Boston and London. He supports the cause of liberty and is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon, in spite of his Quaker beliefs.

His sister, Rachel, appears modest and retiring, but underneath lies a fiery spirit that will catch the attention of both William and Ian.

The Hunters are just two new faces to sign on to season 7 of the hit series. Earlier this year, Charles Vandervaart joined the cast as the adult version of William, Jamie's illegitimate son.

