Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan share what's to come in season 6 in EW's collector's edition

Braw news, Outlander fans! Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Outlander is getting a wee update.

On Friday, the 2021 version of EW's collector's edition, full of interviews and photographs from the beloved Starz drama, will be available to purchase. First published in 2018, the new and improved issue is now 112 pages instead of 96 and spans all five seasons. Plus, it features new interviews with the cast ahead of Outlander's 6th season as well as a brand new cover.

EW's The Ultimate Guide to Outlander 'Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Outlander' | Credit: Entertainment Weekly

"It's sort of the beginning of the end of Fraser's Ridge as we know it," says Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) in an exclusive interview. While Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) adds, "I think we see a lot of things come to roost this season that change Claire and Jamie's perspective of where they stand within their community. And definitely some of her bullishness and that blind faith in doing the right thing get a little bit knocked within Claire."

Outlander Season 5 Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander.' | Credit: Jason Bell/Starz

Besides interviews with Heughan and Balfe, we also chatted with Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) about what fans can expect from season 6. Plus, author Diana Gabaldon weighs in on writing the books that inspired the Starz series, while costume designer Terry Dresbach reflects on four years of creating the drama's thousands and thousands of costumes. Of course, there are photos aplenty and recaps from every season as well.

Outlander is set to return for season 6 in early 2022. Make sure to order your copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Outlander today.