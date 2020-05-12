The 10 best sets on Outlander

"I raised it off the ground. A lot of sets are as close to the ground as possible, but a [raised set] makes it feel like we're not on a stage. There was a lot of detail on that set, probably more moldings than ever before. We printed tapestries on the walls. We found and paid for images online from museums, and duplicated them to create an almost 250-foot-long tapestry that wove its way through the apartment. So whenever you're in the living room or the dining room, every time you looked through one of these openings, you saw one of these tapestries."