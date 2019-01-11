To Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, on her 67th birthday

Gabaldon knew that fans had reservations when Heughan was first cast. “They read Jamie is head-and-shoulders above the crowd, which he is because everybody else in the 18th century was 5 feet 8 inches,” she told EW in 2016. “Sam is not head-and-shoulders above everyone, so everyone thinks he’s puny. He should be bigger. His hair isn’t red enough. It just went on and on. Finally I just wrote a little piece and said, look, do you have any idea what it is that actors really do? Actors act. They embody the character. It doesn’t actually matter what they look like beyond certain rough physical parameters.”