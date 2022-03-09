Josh Brolin gets his own Yellowstone in eerie Outer Range trailer

The Western series with hints of supernatural mystery comes to Amazon Prime Video April 15.

It's a good time to be a TV show set in Wyoming.

In the wake of Yellowstone's continued success — the Kevin Costner Western already has a spin-off, has earned a major SAG Awards nomination, and is gearing up to start production on season 5 — Amazon Prime Video brings us its upcoming series Outer Range. But this one has an eerie supernatural vibe all its own.

In the Western's just-released trailer, Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who discovers an "unfathomable mystery" at the edge of the wilderness. Royal has several immediate problems. The Abbott family is reeling from the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca, and they also have to deal with their gaudy neighbors the Tillersons, who are making a play for their land. Then there's that mysterious black void that arrives in the Abbotts' pasture.

Josh Brolin in Outer Range Josh Brolin in 'Outer Range' | Credit: Amazon Prime

Outer Range also stars Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

The show's first two episodes hit Prime Video on April 15, with two more episodes coming each week. The first season consists of eight episodes. Watch the trailer below.

