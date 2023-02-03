But while Bailey promises "it'll be worth the wait" to see how Kiara and JJ eventually get together, she admits she didn't actually want them to become a couple… at first. "Rudy and I had different opinions about it — I wanted Kiara to just be single and maybe not be with the third guy in this friend group, which is the elephant in the room," she says with a laugh. But over time she conceded that Kiara and JJ would gravitate towards each other — no matter how hard they initially fight their intense chemistry. "Kiara is not waiting for a knight in shining armor," the actress explains. "I think both of them being independent and free-spirited is what brings them together. It's a natural progression forward for them. I was excited to explore that, and to work with [Pankow], and see our friendship on screen more this season."