Watch John B reunite with his dad in Outer Banks season 3 trailer

Sarah (Madelyn Cline) also comes face-to-face with her estranged dad Ward (Charles Esten) in the first full-length trailer for the new season premiering Feb. 23 on Netflix.
By Sydney Bucksbaum February 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
A bunch of family reunions are about to hit the Pogues — whether they like it or not — on Outer Banks.

The first full-length trailer for season 3 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama is finally here, and the footage is jam-packed with moments that are a long time coming. From John B (Chase Stokes) finally reuniting with his presumed dead father Big John (Charles Halford) to Sarah (Madelyn Cline) coming face-to-face with her own fugitive father Ward (Charles Esten), the Pogues are going to be dealing with a lot of daddy drama in the new episodes (out Feb. 23).

The new trailer also teases season 3's new, "even bigger" treasure hunt (El Dorado!), a terrifying new villain, romantic intrigue between the Pogues, and more.

Watch the trailer and check out new season 3 photos below:

Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

