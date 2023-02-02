Watch John B reunite with his dad in Outer Banks season 3 trailer

A bunch of family reunions are about to hit the Pogues — whether they like it or not — on Outer Banks.

The first full-length trailer for season 3 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama is finally here, and the footage is jam-packed with moments that are a long time coming. From John B (Chase Stokes) finally reuniting with his presumed dead father Big John (Charles Halford) to Sarah (Madelyn Cline) coming face-to-face with her own fugitive father Ward (Charles Esten), the Pogues are going to be dealing with a lot of daddy drama in the new episodes (out Feb. 23).