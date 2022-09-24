Outer Banks heads to Poguelandia in first season 3 teaser

The adventure isn't over after John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo got stranded on a desert island.

The adventure isn't over for the Pogues on Outer Banks — it's only just begun.

After getting stranded on a deserted island by the end of the season 2 finale, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are back in the first teaser for season 3 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama. And despite being stuck on the little island they've dubbed Poguelandia, there's a lot more action — and, of course, romance — heading their way.

Check out the new footage, which debuted during Netflix's TUDUM fan event Saturday, below to find out what's in store for the treasure hunting teens this season:

"John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme," showrunner Josh Pate previously told EW about season 3. "And having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad, it gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

But season 3 isn't going to be all serious drama — getting stuck on Poguelandia means there's a lot more romance coming for the Pogues (especially for Kiara and JJ ... finally!). "That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that's less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to," Pate said. "That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3."

Showrunner Shannon Burke agreed, adding, "In general, we were basically shot out of a canon in season 2. And we want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3."

Outer Banks season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2023. Watch the teaser above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: