Warning: This article contains spoilers for Outer Banks season 3, episodes 1-5.

After almost two years, the Outer Banks stars are finally ready to talk season 3 spoilers.

The new season of Netflix's sun-soaked treasure hunt drama is now streaming, and it's an understatement to say that things only got worse for the Pogues after leaving Poguelandia. Turns out living on a deserted island for a few months was actually like a real vacation for these teens, as they got to finally take a break from the life-or-death stakes of the treasure hunt and just bond. But when John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) got "rescued" in the premiere, they quickly discovered it was by someone who knew they held the key to an even bigger treasure hunt, and so the action kicked into high gear once more.

Since so much went down in the first five episodes of season 3, the cast joined creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke to break down every major moment for EW's On Set video series. From those tension-filled Kiara/JJ scenes to John B finally reuniting with his father to Rafe outdoing himself as the Kook villain to that wild train heist, EW is bringing fans behind-the-scenes of Outer Banks season 3 with a closer look into what it was like filming all those big moments and where all the characters go from here.

Once you watch each episode, check back here to watch each spoiler-filled video below.

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks season 3 episode 22022022809 Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Episode 1: "Poguelandia"

In the premiere, the Pogues leave Poguelandia in what they think is a coincidental rescue, but it turns out to be a nefarious plan concocted by the show's new villain Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen). He's hoping to get his hands on Denmark Tanny's diary, which he believes will lead him to the legendary El Dorado, a.k.a. the city of gold. Kiara ends up getting kidnapped along with Rafe (Drew Starkey) by Singh's men, while the rest of the Pogues try to figure out how to save her.

Episode 2: "The Bells"

In the second episode, Rafe tries to convince Kiara to team up with him against Singh. She tentatively calls a truce and they escape Singh's men, but she goes on betray him, stealing his boat and reuniting with the rest of the Pogues. Rafe promises to get revenge on her. But as the Pogues are leaving to head home, John B hears who he thinks is his father ringing the bells in a church close by, so he splits from the Pogues to see if it's really him. The Pogues end up leaving John B behind.

Episode 3: "Fathers and Sons"

"Fathers and Sons" begins on an emotional note, as John B finally reunites with his father Big John (Charles Halford). But their heartwarming moment is interrupted when they immediately have to go on the run to escape Singh's men. As they head home to the Outer Banks, they catch up, and John B confesses he's married to Sarah Cameron, resulting in an awkward moment for Big John. Meanwhile, the Pogues continue their journey back home. Kiara and JJ have a tense moment on the boat, which gets interrupted by Pope. JJ and Pope have a honest conversation about Kiara and JJ's growing bond with her, which causes Pope and Cleo to bond as they form the "No Love Club" together. The episode ends with Sarah reuniting with John B at the Chateau, and he excitedly tells her his dad is alive… but Big John is nowhere to be found.

Episode 4: "The Diary"

Big John returns to the Chateau in the morning after a mysterious solo mission and finally meets an emotional Sarah as she's officially welcomed into the Routledge family. The rest of the Pogues have their own individual homecomings: Pope offers Cleo a home with his parents, Kiara reunites with her parents, and JJ comes home to an empty, boarded-up house and an eviction notice. JJ's living circumstances cause him to freak out even more when he and Kiara almost kiss, and he lashes out at her, calling her a Kook. Things only get worse from there as Big John kills two of Singh's men right in front of John B and Rafe plots to steal the Cross of Santo Domingo from Ward (Charles Esten) for his own profits, unaware that he's been overheard by Sarah.

Episode 5: "Heists"

Now that the Pogues know the Cross of Santo Domingo is back on the table, they decide to steal it before Rafe can. Sarah convinces Topper (Austin North) to help the Pogues with their mission to steal the Cross, and they all end up carrying out an intense train heist that ends with JJ driving off an overpass on his motorcycle. JJ miraculously survives the crash, but Pope and the rest of the Pogues are devastated to find out the big box they stole doesn't contain the Cross, but rather a bunch of tires — Rafe beat them to it. Now in possession of the artifact, Rafe melts it down into smaller gold pieces so he can sell it. JJ, meanwhile, self-sabotages by stealing Kiara's dad's money clip after hearing him insult JJ's character, and Kiara discovers the theft almost immediately. John B and Big John go off on their own mission to find an artifact that will lead them to El Dorado... and Big John makes John B keep it a secret from the rest of the Pogues. But they're caught by none other than Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell), who steals their truck and forces them to meet with her.

Be sure to come back to EW in the coming days to watch more spoiler-filled On Set videos where the cast and creators break down season 3, episodes 6-10.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: