Watch the Pogues eulogize John B and Sarah in first Outer Banks season 2 teaser

Outer Banks season 2 isn't even here yet, and JJ is already making us cry - the power he has!

The first teaser trailer for the sophomore season of Netflix's sun-soaked, action-packed treasure hunt series is finally here, and it features some heartbreaking footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), unaware that they're actually alive and still on the hunt for the $400 million worth of pirate gold in the Bahamas. And if the sight of JJ (Rudy Pankow) toasting his BFF with tears in his eyes doesn't completely gut you, you must be watching a totally different show. Because when JJ cries, we all cry.

The short but thrilling video also reveals the premiere date, so mark your calendars: All 10 episodes will be available July 30.

Hopefully the next month and half is enough time for us all to forgive John B for saying, "Back in the G-game, baby." Was it just too much effort to say the word "gold"? And when did he ever leave the gold game? The last time we saw him was when he and his girlfriend survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat in the season 1 finale, as they were trying to follow Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who had stolen the gold and framed John B for murder.

Check out the teaser trailer below for quick glimpses of the Pogues on the run in both the Bahamas and the Outer Banks, things heating up between Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and a rare moment of happiness for JJ - which he deserves more than anything.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke previously said in a statement. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 - more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes. It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Check out more new photos from season 2 below.

