The Pogues are back together on Outer Banks, and all is right in the world!

At least, they are in EW's exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama (debuting July 30). And that's good enough for now — until we finally see if/when/how our favorite Pogues find their way back together again after a hurricane separated them in the season 1 finale, and left two presumed dead.

We've got your first look at 12 new photos, including episodics and behind-the-scenes shots from when the cast was filming in the real Outer Banks as well as Barbados. And if seeing John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) together again doesn't make you smile, what are you even doing here, you Kook?!

Outer Banks Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Davis on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

But the new season won't be all smiles and good times in the never-ending golden hour. Stokes tells EW that season 2 is "quite the roller coaster." Would you expect anything less after season 1's hunt for the sunken Royal Merchant gold ended with a police officer dead and John B framed for his murder?

"Last season ended with John B and Sarah realizing that they're en route to Nassau, which they know is where Ward [Charles Esten] has the gold, so they know they're going in the right direction," Stokes says. "But not with the looming reality that John B is wanted for a murder that he didn't commit. John B is one of the most glass-half-full individuals I've ever come across, so he's always coming at things from an optimistic mindset. But it will be interesting to see how he operates with a murder charger hanging over his head and the majority of the world thinking he killed a police officer."

At least John B and Sarah have each other while they take on this brave new world together. "The big question is are they going to live this almost like Blue Lagoon-type situation, or is the trouble going to find them faster than they know it?" Cline tells EW. She laughs and adds, "And it is the latter. We see everything catch up to them, tenfold. It's much more intense than anybody realizes it would be."

Outer Banks Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

As much as there are external conflicts for John B and Sarah to deal with in the Bahamas — like her evil, murderous family members hoarding their stolen gold somewhere on the island — Sarah's also going to be wrestling with some big internal issues. "The biggest thing for Sarah this season is she's incredibly conflicted, conflicted on what to do," Cline says. "She feels an obligation to her family because they've raised her. They've shaped her into who she is up until this point. But then she's being pulled away by this new family that she's found herself and found a home in. For her, the big story this season is conflict and her search to figure out what family means to her."

Back in the States, the rest of the Pogues start off season 2 by mourning their two friends, who they believe died in the storm when their boat sank. "At the start of the season, JJ is asking himself the question of, 'Am I going to be okay without John B?'" Pankow says. "And even if he does find out John B is alive or all right, can he trust it?"

And with Kiara and Pope entering into a new kind of romantic dynamic, JJ's going to be more like a third wheel than the third remaining Pogue. "At the end of the day, Pogues are Pogues, and JJ has his own kind of set of rules and morals," Pankow says. "I don't think relationships are on his mind at the start of the season. He might actually understand why they need each other, but I think he's a little worried he's going to be left out."

Outer Banks Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Madison Bailey on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

While Pope is excited about his new dynamic with Kiara after they kissed in the season 1 finale, losing John B and Sarah might cool down anything that was heating up between him and Kiara for a while. "Pope starts out this season in a place of grieving his friend," Daviss says. "He's hoping to figure out whatever [that kiss] was with Kiara, but everything they've been through is weighing on them."

And he's soon going to have more important matters on his mind — like the promise of a new treasure. "I was really excited about this year and getting a chance to attack this story," Daviss says. "Just like how last season's mission was personal for John B, this season has a personal connection to Pope. He spends this season making sure justice is served. It was everything to me."

Check out the rest of EW's exclusive season 2 photos below.

Outer Banks Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Charles Esten, Madelyn Cline, and Chase Stokes on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, and Madison Bailey on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, and Chase Stokes on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Baily, and Jonathan Daviss on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, and Chasae Stokes on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: ELAINE SIEMEK/NETFLIX

