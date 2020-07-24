Outer Banks officially renewed for season 2 at Netflix

You can't keep the Pogues down!

Outer Banks season 2 is officially a go at Netflix, three months after the first season premiered on the platform in April.

The news was a hope for fans of the YA coming-of-age drama, which mixed treasure-hunting elements with class divide between the wealthy kids of North Carolina's Outer Banks and the lower-class "Pogues" from the south side. Showrunner Jonas Pate told EW at one point that the goal was to develop a four- or five-season arc for the show following the season 1 cliffhanger. But news of a formal season green light didn't become official until Friday.

"Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we've been working on that for a few months now," he had teased at the time.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten will all reprise their roles for season 2. Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Pate.

Season 1 followed a group of tight-knight Pogue teens as they become entangled in a whole array of drama one summer when their beach vacation hometown loses power for the season, thanks to a hurricane. That includes a search for John B's (Stokes) missing father, some romancing across class lines, teen drug problems, and some treasure-hunting thrown in.

According to Netflix, the show became the No. 1 most-watched show on the platform in the U.S. in the first three weeks of its premiere.

