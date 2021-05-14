John B and Sarah are on the run in Outer Banks season 2 first look

Outer Banks (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Pogues and Kooks are officially back!

Netflix announced on Friday that Outer Banks is finally returning for season 2 this summer, but the first look photos are already here. And even though John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat in the season 1 finale, the first pic of them running for their lives proves they're not in the clear yet.

According to the official synopsis, "after their near-death escape, season 2 finds John B and Sarah on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they're back on the trail of the gold." But it's not all doom and gloom while on the lam and presumed dead by all their friends and family, as another photo shows John B and Sarah sharing a sweet moment on the beach together.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke reveal in a statement. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 — more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes. It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

The first season of Netflix's sun-soaked adventure series followed John B and his Pogue friends J.J. (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) as they searched North Carolina's Outer Banks for the wreckage of the Royal Merchant, a ship that sunk with $400 million worth of gold on board. They eventually found the long-lost treasure, but Sarah's evil Kook father Ward (Charles Esten) stole the gold, framed John B for murder, and made off with the booty to Nassau, leaving the Pogues in total disaster.

The photos also reveal that Ward will reunite with his family — including his eldest son Rafe (Drew Starkey), the real murderer — at what looks to be Sarah's funeral. Meanwhile, the photos show the Pogues up to their usual tricks: Kiara and J.J. hop a fence while Pope remains the devoted, responsible one. But whatever they see on their phones in the last pic has them all on red alert. Is that how they find out John B and Sarah survived the wreck? Or will a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

"The Pogues think that John B and Sarah are dead," Jonas Pate previously told EW. "So we realized that that gave us some dramatic possibilities that we could explore before we get them all reunited. We love that part of the show, having the Pogues together. That's when we feel like this show is working the best."

Check out the rest of the photos below now:

