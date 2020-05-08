Outer Banks season 1 blooper reel proves the Pogues are real-life BFFs

On Outer Banks, the Pogues are a group of best friends who would fight and die for each other. And thanks to the season 1 blooper reel, we now have proof that the stars of Netflix's breakout hit are just as tight.

On Friday, the streaming service released more than three minutes of bloopers, full of the usual funny moments of botched lines, laughing, and goofing off between takes. But what makes the Outer Banks outtakes even better is that Chase Stokes (who plays John B.), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Madison Bailey (Kiara) are as close in real life as their onscreen counterparts. And that includes the same amount of teasing, pulling pranks, pushup contests, dancing, funny voices, and more that made Outer Banks the perfect quarantine binge.

If the first season of Netflix's sun-soaked drama didn't already have you craving time with your best friends, this blooper reel definitely will. If you can't be with your own Pogues, why not kick back and spend a few minutes laughing with the OBX crew instead:

Outer Banks season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

