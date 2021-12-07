Outer Banks renewed for season 3: 'You can't kill a Pogue'

Outer Banks (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Outer Banks is coming back for a third season, proving that the saying "you can't kill a Pogue" might be onto something.

Netflix released a video Tuesday of series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant announcing that Outer Banks has officially been renewed for season 3. The cute footage ends with Daviss and Pankow belly-flopping into a pool together and Grant, who has been upped to series regular, saying, "See you in Poguelandia, baby!"

Charles Esten is also set to reprise his role in season 3, and Outer Banks creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shanon Burke will be back as showrunners and executive producers.

Season 2 of the teen treasure hunt drama ended on a bittersweet note as the five original Pogues — John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, and Pope — got stranded on a desert island but also welcomed a new member to their group, Cleo. They didn't recover the stolen Royal Merchant gold, they lost the gold cross to Rafe and Ward, Pope and Kiara's parents reported them missing, and they were left with no food or way off the island. But at least they're all alive, together, and living the Pogue dream on their own island, with no one trying to kill them or steal from them anymore! That's progress.

And they also don't know that their season 2 nemesis Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) is making moves in Barbados, connecting with none other than John B's presumed-dead father, Big John (Charles Halford), who is most definitely not dead despite what everyone thought. Apparently Big John wrote to Limbrey and summoned her to his hideout in Barbados, offering to help her find the magic healing shroud she's looking for (which was not in the cross like she thought). But he'll only help her if she helps his son, John B. Will the Pogues' nemesis become their greatest ally?

OUTER BANKS 'Outer Banks' | Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

"John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme, and having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up, and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad," Pate previously told EW. "It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

Fans can also count on a lot more Pogue romance (so much for JJ's "no Pogue-on-Pogue mackin'" rule). "That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that's less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to," Pate said. "That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3. Teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show. We're aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to tease that for the third season. We kind of left it for season 3."

"In general, we were basically shot out of a cannon in season 2," Burke added. "And we want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle."



