Watch the Pogues hilariously try to recap Outer Banks season 1 in just 30 seconds

Which sounds more difficult: locating long-lost sunken treasure worth more than $400 million, or recapping everything that happened in Outer Banks season 1 in just 30 seconds?Turns out it might just be harder to accomplish the latter!

EW got Outer Banks' fan-favorite Pogues to try to summarize their sun-drenched Netflix adventure series in half a minute ahead of the season 2 premiere, and the results are downright hilarious. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss all gave it their best Pogue effort, but considering how much happened over the course of season 1, it's no surprise they struggled to fit everything in.

Outer Banks Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, and Rudy Pankow on 'Outer Banks' | Credit: NETFLIX

Between talking about the show's setting amid the real Outer Banks, the class warfare of the Pogues vs. the Kooks, John B's missing father, and the hunt for the Royal Merchant gold all the way to the season 1 finale storm, there's a lot of ground to cover. And we're not even talking about season 2 yet.

But even as the stars struggled to cram everything into 30 seconds, they still had the best time laughing about it together, just like real Pogues. Check out the video above, and catch up on the first season before Outer Banks season 2 debuts July 30 on Netflix.

Read more from I Want My Teen TV, EW's summerlong celebration of teen shows past and present.

