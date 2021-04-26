Katya, Vanjie, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, and Heidi N Closet come Out of the Closet in EW's exclusive season 2 announcement.

More RuPaul's Drag Race queens come Out of the Closet for season 2 home tours

We're is taking you inside the homes of RuPaul's Drag Race superstars for the ultimate vibe check with an exclusive preview of VH1's docuseries Out of the Closet season 2.

EW can reveal that six Drag Race alums are taking you inside their homes — Cribs style — for Out of the Closet season 2, including Katya, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Gigi Goode, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kameron Michaels, and Heidi N Closet. Each of the queens will get their own installment across the six-episode second season, across which they'll take viewers through some of their most iconic looks.

Katya, Out of the Closet See inside Katya's house in 'Out of the Closet' season 2. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

"Sometimes I just pick the fabric that's the most shiny that won't break the needle I have in my sewing machine, and I just start cutting," Katya says in EW's exclusive clip from the debut episode (above). "I don't even measure. Which, often, does not work. It frequently ends in what some people would describe as 'failure,' but it's fun for me!"

She then opens her closet for a peek at an "ugly, ugly dress" she made with a "fake pocket" that's "more like a ledge, a fashion ledge," before "some Drag Race-relevant historical memorabilia" makes an appearance.

Katya, Out of the Closet Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

"This is the sequined cape that I wore on the finale of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race," she says, pulling the look from a stash of fabric. "It was inspired by the design of the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks!"

VH1 has set the Out of the Closet season 2 premiere date for April 27 on the RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube page. See EW's exclusive preview above.

Katya, Out of the Closet Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

