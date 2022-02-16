Say ahoy to Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in the Our Flag Means Death trailer

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby are setting sail.

The two New Zealand actors take to the high seas in the new trailer for Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max's swashbuckling comedy about 18th-century piracy. Darby plays real-life aristocrat Stede Bonnet, who abandoned his wife, family, and life of privilege to try his hand at piracy — only to realize that captaining a ship and sinking battleships isn't as easy as he expected. The so-called "Gentleman Pirate" faces mutiny, shipwrecks, and a knife-wielding Leslie Jones, but he also gains an unexpected ally: the notorious Blackbeard, played by Waititi.

The new trailer teases Our Flag Means Death as the kind of zaniness Darby and Waititi are known for: the pair are longtime friends and collaborators, working together on shows like Flight of the Conchords and films like What We Do in the Shadows. (Waititi also directed the first episode.)

"They are like an old married couple in certain ways," showrunner David Jenkins previously told EW. "If a scene isn't quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There's a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn't get if you weren't using those two friends."

Our Flag Means Death will debut on HBO Max on March 3, and the cast also includes Jones, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Fred Armisen. Watch the trailer above.

