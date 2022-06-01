Our Flag Means Death will set sail again for season 2

Put on your robe and watch out for lighthouses: Our Flag Means Death is setting sail for a second season.

David Jenkins' delightful pirate comedy made a splash earlier this year, telling the swashbuckling tale of Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his unlikely crew. Now, HBO Max has announced that the series will be returning for season 2.

"We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet," Jenkins said in a statement. "Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

When Our Flag Means Death debuted in March, it quickly proved to be one of this year's sharpest and sweetest new comedies, following Stede as he strikes up an unlikely alliance — and eventual love affair — with the notorious Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, who serves as executive producer and also directed the first episode). The show gained an immediate fandom for its charming central romance and quirky cast, soon becoming one of TV's best examples of queer representation.

Photograph by Aaron Epstein/HBO Max Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby HBO MAX Our Flag Means Death Season 1 - Episode 9 Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' | Credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

"To me, [Stede and Blackbeard's relationship] is the reason to make the show," Jenkins previously told EW. "When Taika and I were first talking about it, he was like, 'Oh yeah, that's the show.' I first started reading about Stede and how he befriended Blackbeard and we don't know why. Very quickly, it was like, 'Oh, it's a romance.'"

Season 1 also starred Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones. As for who might be returning for season 2, we'll have to wait and see: When the season 1 finale ended, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Stede and Blackbeard, and their explosive breakup may have had some casualties. Here's hoping that in season 2, they can talk it through… as a crew.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.