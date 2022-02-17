Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz to host Saturday Night Live

The two first-time hosts will follow John Mulaney, who's heading the Feb. 26 episode.

Saturday Night Live - Season 42 Saturday Night Live

Moon Knight and Catwoman are coming to Studio 8H.

NBC announced Thursday that Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz will host back-to-back episodes of Saturday Night Live. The two first-time hosts will be following John Mulaney, who will join the coveted SNL Five-Timers Club when he hosts the first post-Winter Olympics episode Feb. 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz will make their hosting debuts on 'SNL' in March. | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Isaac has appeared on the show before: Last October, the Dune and Moon Knight star popped up with a pirate's hat and a hook hand as a special guest during "What Up With That" on Jason Sudeikis' Halloween episode. Now, he'll officially be taking over as host on March 5, joined by musical guest Charli XCX. (The musician was originally scheduled to perform in December on the Paul Rudd episode, until her appearance was canceled due to COVID concerns.)

After Isaac, Kravitz will also make her hosting debut on March 12, with musical guest Rosalía. Kravitz, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, has also made a cameo on the SNL stage before: When Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, hosted and performed on the show in 2018, Kravitz introduced his song "Saturday," red Solo cup in hand.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.