Oscar Isaac shares a lunar look at Marvel's Moon Knight series

Moon Knight (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's official: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new knight.

Oscar Isaac shared a spectral first look at Moon Knight on Thursday, teasing the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series. Isaac will star in the show as Marc Spector, a wealthy vigilante with dissociative identity disorder — who may or may not be the earthly conduit for an ancient Egyptian moon god.

Isaac nodded to the character's multiple personalities in his caption, writing, "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT."

The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater is serving as the head writer of Moon Knight, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead as directors. Ethan Hawke has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Notably, Isaac dropped his lunar selfie on the fifth anniversary of X-Men: Apocalypse — a.k.a. the last time he played a Marvel character. The 42-year-old actor starred in that 2016 film as the titular blue X-Men baddie.

There's no release date for Moon Knight yet, but it's one of the many Disney+ series that Marvel has in the works: Tom Hiddleston's Loki will debut next in June, followed by What If…?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: