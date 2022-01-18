See the Dune and Star Wars actor become the MCU's latest superhero.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot weirder, in case Doctor Strange and Eternals weren't out there enough.

Dune star Oscar Isaac's transformation into the comics character Moon Knight is on full display in the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. Fans got a glimpse of the actor in character when Disney dropped some first looks at upcoming shows for Disney+ Day back in November, but here we get up close and personal.

The footage also sets up Moon Knight a bit. Isaac stars as Steven Grant, a gift-shop employee who thinks he's losing his mind. He can't seem to tell the difference between his waking life and dreams. He even chains himself to his bed at night, but that doesn't seem to be helping matters.

Steven learns he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with a mercenary by the name of Marc Spector, who likes to beat the living daylights out of his enemies.

According to a new plot description for the show, "they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt" as both of their enemies converge upon them.

Moon Knight Oscar Isaac transforms into the titular Moon Knight for the Disney+ Marvel series. | Credit: Marvel Studios

Ethan Hawke is rumored to be playing the show's main villain, though his part is unconfirmed. "Embrace the chaos," he advises Steven in the footage.

May Calamawy also stars in Moon Knight, which is directed by Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater was tapped as the head writer.

Moon Knight Poster for Marvel's 'Moon Knight,' starring Oscar Isaac. | Credit: Marvel Studios

The trailer and its accompanying poster confirms Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ this March 30.

