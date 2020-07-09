Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams to star in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage limited series

Oscar Isaac is saying yes to a lot of things right now... unless the phrase "Star Wars" is involved.

The actor recently revealed that he'd "probably" return to the sci-fi franchise "if I need another house or something," but really wanted "to make handmade movies and to work with people that inspire me." On that note, the American adaptation of Scenes From a Marriage seems to do the trick, as he'll star in the HBO limited series alongside Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, EW has learned.

The late Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, who died in 2007, debuted his television miniseries of the same name in 1973 starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. The HBO adaptation — written, directed, and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi — will now reexamine the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Isaac and Williams will portray said couple.

The actors will also executive produce the series alongside Levi, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Berman's son Daniel, and Blair Breard.

Williams is coming off Golden Globes and Emmys wins for her performance as Gwen Verdon in FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon. She also appeared in last year's film After the Wedding, helmed by director Bart Freundlich, and will reprise her Venom movie role in the Let There Be Carnage sequel.

Scenes From a Marriage marks the return of Isaac to HBO. The actor starred in the 2015 drama Show Me a Hero. He'll also appear in the latest cinematic adaptation of Dune, still set for this year; as well as The Great Machine, a movie adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris’ Ex Machina comic series. Isaac also happened to star in the completely separate, acclaimed sci-fi film Ex Machina.

Back in June, Isaac made it clear that he's not eager to jump back into the Star Wars franchise after playing pilot Poe Dameron in the latest movie trilogy, which ended with 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“It’s not really what I set out to do," he said during a panel hosted by Deadline. "What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me. Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA. I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like, for me, a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this."