Oscar Isaac explains his electromagnetic worm chemistry with Jessica Chastain

The actor looks back at the viral red carpet moment with his Scenes From a Marriage costar at the Venice Film Festival, comparing their chemistry to flatworms.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have that hot flatworm chemistry.

That's how Isaac described it anyway while appearing Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, where he discussed his viral red carpet moment with his Scenes From a Marriage costar at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. At the event, Isaac and Chastain affectionately embraced for the cameras and at one point, Isaac kissed (and sniffed?) Chastain's upper arm.

The Moon Knight star paralleled his friendship with Chastain to that of flatworms when asked about their undeniable chemistry. "I was just watching this video of this guy, it's like a Ted Talk, talking about these little... flatworms," Isaac said. "You can cut them into like 100 pieces and they will grow a whole new worm out of the little piece."

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac 'Scenes From a Marriage' costars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac at the 2021 Venice Film Festival | Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

"So they're basically kind of immortal and they've been doing work at the cellular level where they're seeing that the cells kind of talk to each other through electricity and kind of decide, 'Okay you're going to make the head. I'm going to make the tail,'" Isaac continued. "They're communicating through some sort of like electro kind of magnetic situation.

"And if you interfere with these [worms], you can make them grow two heads and they'll continue to do that. It's not DNA. It's just at the cellular level. That's how Jessica and I kind of talk to each other. We're just like, little flatworms. Maybe we should use more actual human language to talk instead of sniffing an armpit and doing things like that.

"No matter how much we annoy each other," Isaac added, "no matter what happens, it's like, when you get us together, it's just other stuff that's going on that is making us grow two heads."

Isaac's fellow flatworm similarly addressed the viral moment not long after it occurred while on Today last September. "We're acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we've been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other," Chastain explained.

"Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion," she said of the carpet moment. "I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I'm looking straight ahead and he looks over at me. He just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I'm going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit."

Plus, "We have all been locked in our houses for so long," Chastain continued. "When this video went viral, I was like, people just need to see people touch and hold each other."

