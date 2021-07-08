Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are back together in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage

See the first trailer for the HBO limited series, a remake of Ingmar Bergman's classic drama.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are getting their own marriage story.

The actors star as a husband and wife for the second time (after 2014's A Most Violent Year) in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, a remake of Ingmar Bergman's classic 1973 television miniseries. Bergman's drama put love, marriage, and divorce under the microscope in a searing two-hander starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, and the remake will do the same from a contemporary American perspective.

For Isaac and Chastain, who have been friends since attending Juilliard Drama School together, the series represents an intimate and intense collaboration. The duo play a couple whose marriage unravels amid infidelity and resentment, as they grapple with the complexities of love and desire. Suffice it to say, it's not exactly a feel-good watch.

Written and directed by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Scenes From a Marriage will premiere on HBO in September. You can watch the first trailer for the series below.